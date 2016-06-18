This plus size supermodel just posted a photo on Instagram that shows how much she's Photoshopped

Ashley Graham has been breaking ground in the modelling industry.

Between making history on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and her fashion and retail endeavours, she’s become a spokesmodel for unconventional beauty.

In her latest call for body positivity, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram, cellulite and all.

“A little cellulite never hurt nobody,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Stop judging yourself, embrace the things that society has called ‘ugly’. #lovetheskinyourein#beautybeyondsize.”



The overwhelming majority of the comments have been positive and celebratory, with women rejoicing about how cellulite can be beautiful.

However, a few people have noticed that this photo highlights how many images of her are airbrushed.

“Then stop Photoshopping the cellulite out of your bathing suit pics,” one person wrote.

“This is awesome and she is beautiful! Unfortunately it also shows how much Photoshopping is done on magazine covers,” another wrote.

Maxim Graham made history as the first ever curvy model to appear on the cover of Maxim.

But Graham has never claimed to be a zealot for the anti-Photoshopping movement.

When she spoke to Business Insider last August, she expressed that’s ok with it — to an end. And that includes eliminating cellulite from time to time.

“I think there’s a fine line of going too far,” she said at the time. “And I am a girl who has talked about my cellulite. I’ve talked about, you know, the parts that jiggle, and although I love them, it’s also really nice in a major campaign to not necessarily be distracted with some of those things – if you’re gonna take out like one or two dimples. But don’t change my face, don’t reshape my body, don’t – you know – don’t change the colour of my skin just to make me look like what you think the ideal is – but I think mild retouching is totally fine.”

And when she made history as the first curvy woman on the cover of Maxim, some people said that her figure had been altered.

However, she released a statement at the time to Business Insider that said the following (emphasis added):

“I’m beyond proud to be the first curvy woman on the cover of Maxim. I was not slimmed down on the cover, and Gilles Bensimon did an amazing job capturing my true figure in all of the photos. This is another major advancement for curvy women, especially those who work in the fashion industry who are working hard to get the recognition they deserve. I now encourage more publications and designers to put more diversity on their covers and runways. Let’s continue to show that beautiful bodies come in different sizes and they should all be celebrated.”

The statement suggests that simply her figure wasn’t inaccurately represented; there’s no mention of cellulite or no cellulite.

