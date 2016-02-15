Curvy model Ashley Graham flipped when she was cast for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue -- now she'll be on the cover

Aly Weisman, Adam Banicki

Ashley Graham, 28, is about to make history, as she will be the first-ever curvy model to appear in the pages of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. And on Saturday night, the publisher revealed that she would be one of three models gracing the issue’s cover, along with model Hailey Clauson and fighter Ronda Rousey. Graham’s reaction was priceless.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Adam Banicki

