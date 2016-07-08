This plus size model is appearing on the cover of America's most popular women's magazine

Ashley Graham is taking over the fashion and media worlds.

The curvy model has broken lots of ground this year, and her latest venture proves that she’s a full-on icon for women. She’ll be on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s August issue.

She posted a photo of the cover on Instagram.



Though on the surface, this may not seem as huge as when she made history as the first-ever plus size model to cover both Sports Illustrated and Maxim — magazines that target men — it still packs a power punch. It’s concrete proof that mainstream magazines are no longer selling a one-size-fits-all approach to beauty, and that American female consumers are shifting their mentalities about body image, and consequently sending the dieting industry into a tizzy. Also of note: the cover doesn’t have any counterintuitive message about shedding fat.

This movement has been underway for some time.

Graham has already covered Glamour in its plus-size edition, and Cosmopolitan’s website frequently posts body positive posts, celebrating brands like Aerie, whose curvy spokes model Iskra Lawrence has become a major force in the modelling industry.

Other women’s magazines and websites have celebrated all sorts of body types — often through the lens of favourite female celebrities like Amy Schumer or through other plus size models like Tess Holliday — as though solidifying that we’re in a new era of the way in which companies sell to women.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.