Poignant Photos Show The Preserved Bedrooms Of Young Fallen Soldiers

Ashley Gilbertson Army Private First Class Karina S. Lau, 20, died when her helicopter was shot down by insurgents on November 2, 2003, in Falluja, Iraq. She was from Livingston, California. Her bedroom was photographed in December 2009.

Being a war photographer is dangerous, gruelling, and emotionally taxing work. It puts you on the front line with the soldiers, witnessing pain and violence while documenting it all, making the horror of war that much more difficult to shake off. But many war photographers hope that their work will help people to confront and understand the gravity of conflict.

After covering the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars for years, Ashley Gilbertson, one of journalism’s most respected war photographers, started to think that maybe that understanding wasn’t happening as he’d hoped. “I realised people in the United States weren’t really engaging with what was taking place there,” he tells Slate. After returning to the United States, Gilbertson began looking for a new, potentially more effective way to depict the losses sustained during war.

Ashley Gilbertson Marine Corporal Christopher G. Scherer, 21, was killed by a sniper on July 21, 2007, in Karmah, Iraq. He was from East Northport, New York. His bedroom was photographed in February 2009.

It was Gilbertson’s wife who came up with the idea to photograph fallen soldier’s bedrooms, many of which had been preserved by the soldiers’ grieving families. “I felt I was in some historic memorial. I would never touch anything. I would rarely even touch the light switch. I felt bad putting my tripod on the carpet because I felt I was disturbing something,” Gilbertson says.

Gilbertson photographed 40 rooms — the same number of soldiers in a platoon — in the US, Canada, and Europe, creating a body of work which later became the book “Bedrooms of the Fallen,” published this year.

Ashley Gilbertson Corporal Luigi Pascazio, 24, was killed by a roadside bomb on May 17, 2010, near Herat, Afghanistan. He was from Bitetto, Bari, Italy. His bedroom was photographed in August 2011.

The soldiers whose rooms Gilbertson photographed ranged in age from 18 to 27. Many Gilbertson had never met, though some he did. He dedicated the book to Marine Lance Corporal Billy Miller, a soldier who was escorting Gilbertson in Fallujah when he was shot at close range by an enemy. “I came home…Billy Miller didn’t. I needed to photograph his absence,” Gilbertson said to Time.

Gilbertson decided to document the rooms in black and white to minimize distraction created by colour, allowing the viewer to notice all the details, like the posters and teddy bears, signs of the soldier’s age at the time of deployment. “That is who we send to fight our wars for us, our children,” says Gilbertson.

Ashley Gilbertson Army Specialist Ryan Yurchison, 27, intentionally overdosed on drugs after struggling with PTSD, on May 22, 2010, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was from New Middletown, Ohio. His bedroom was photographed in September 2011.

