Ashley Dupre: Stop Judging, Y'all Girls Are All Like Me

Oh Ashley Dupre.



In a blog rant that the New York Post picked up today, the Spitzer-pleaser is not too happy with the ladies who have been criticising her. Cause you know what? Kettle, black, pot. Especially in New Jersey.

From the blog: Let me say this – most girls, to varying degrees of course, want to be pampered and have nice shoes, designer handbags and gorgeous clothes. I know many women who target guys with money and use them to get these things. They toy with them, flirt, go on dates, have sex and then drop hints about that new dress at the store down the street or being short on rent money – and the guys deliver it. This is a dishonest relationship.

Right on Ash. At least you were getting the dress, getting laid, and getting paid. Totally the bigger and wiser person here.

Listen, I am not judging you and I, too, like to be pampered sometimes. And when it comes to “morality,” well…lines can be blurry.

However, some of us do have certain standards that do not include how much cash a guy can throw around. Really. Try it! Could be like an experiment. Yeah ok, won’t get you those Louboutin shoes anytime soon, but it can be fun!

Some women aren’t as vindictive, but still dive into relationships with wealthy guys who they don’t love or even find attractive, but they stay in it because they have a nice home, a car and spending money – they would rather stay in an unfulfilling or loveless relationship than lose that security. This, too, is a dishonest relationship. I see this type all over the suburbs of New Jersey with the housewives who are strung out on mood stabilizers or the couples who put all their attention on their children so they don’t have to deal with their own issues. What about going to those sugar daddy websites?

Fine, Ashley. There are also those women out there that get bling-blinded. You are right, they’re the same. What you were doing is physical prostitution; that’s mental prostitution.

Ashley points out that Spitzer is making a comeback. He’s been making sensible, articulate arguments abut the bailout and Wall Street. And lately he’s been in the news frequently as many speculate that he wants to run for governor again. Apparently he is able to move on and the public–or at least the media–is willing to move on with him.

Maybe Ashley does have a point here. Perhaps it’s time we let the girl move on as well and do her music, write a book, and cash in while she can.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.