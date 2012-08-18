The Ex-Prostitute Who Brought Down Eliot Spitzer Is Pregnant And Engaged

Photo: ABC

In 2008, then New York governor Eliot Spitzer stepped down in disgrace after he got exposed for enjoying the services of prostitutes. He was known as “client 9” and it was revealed that one of the prostitutes he visited with was Ashley Dupre.Dupre went on to make a music video and she briefly landed a job as an advice columnist for the New York Post.



And now the New York Post has the latest news on the former call girl. From the Page Six:

Dupre is seven months pregnant, Page Six can exclusively reveal, and engaged to be married to New Jersey asphalt scion Thomas “TJ” Earle.

“On the record, yes, I can confirm I’m almost seven months,” Dupre, 27, enthused when we contacted her yesterday. “I can’t tell you when the wedding date is just yet.”

Dupre currently runs a lingerie and swimwear business femme by Ashley. According to the company’s website, femme has a location at 15 Broad Street.

