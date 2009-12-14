Ashley Dupre Gets Advice Column For The New York Post

Hopefully this won’t complicate Eliot Spitzer’s run for Comptroller. Ashley Dupre now has an advice column (via Mediaite) at the New York Post!



Here’s a sample question:

Are there telltale signs a man isn’t happy in his marriage? — J. Marshall, 37, East Village

Guys are primal. They’re proud and need to be treated like they’re proud and special.

Girlfriends do that for the most part. But I think that wives with children have so much pressure on them, the natural thing is for the kids to take priority. The husband feels secondary and in one form or another may seek out that required special attention outside the marriage.

Guys are so easy to please and I don’t just mean sexually. We all need to feel loved and appreciated. Ask yourself, when was the last time you did something to make your husband feel loved, special and appreciated . . . and if you can’t remember, then that’s your sign right there.

The children are a product of your love for each other. Your relationship should always be priority. Always. Remember, happy parents usually means happy children.

And here’s an intro video:



