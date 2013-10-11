This Adorable Viral Video Is At The Center Of A Bitter Legal Dispute

A mother who created “an adorable video” of her toddler playing with two dachshunds in the bathtub has filed a federal lawsuit against another woman who allegedly posted the video before it went viral.

That mum, Ashley Candler, claims Shannon Carter reposted the video and made money off of it by putting ads in it and encouraging third-party sites like Mashable and CafeMom to link to it. She’s accusing Carter of copyright infringement and seeking unspecified damages, according to the lawsuit originally posted by Courthouse News.

Here’s the video, which now has 70 million views on YouTube.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.