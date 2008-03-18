Ashley Alexandra Dupre Drives Amie Street's Traffic Through Roof

Whether Ashley Alexandra Dupre will or won’t get rich from her new-found Internet fame, she’s already helped one fledgling Web company: NY-based music startup Amie Street, which exclusively sells her two songs.



According to Hitwise, Amie Street’s traffic — measured as a per cent of overall U.S. Web visits — jumped 650% from March 12 to March 13, when links to her profile widely circulated the Web. Amie Street’s traffic is still tiny — 0.0015% of daily visits from U.S. Web surfers on the big day, March 13 — but the increase is significant.

Dupre — and the Spitzer scandal — also accounted for the bulk of last week’s fast-moving search terms, according to Hitwise: “Ashley Alexandra Dupre” was no. 1, “Emperors club” was no. 2, “Emperors club vip” was no. 3, and “Ashley Dupre” was no. 4. “Eliot Spitzer” was no. 5 and “Spitzer” was no. 7.

Dupre’s name was also the no. 33 search term that sent traffic to News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace last week, where her profile — now back after being deleted — got a New York Times writeup. MySpace traffic increased 1% last week, Hitwise says.

