Ashlee Simpson Files For Divorce From Pete Wentz

Pop star Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce from Pete Wentz, according to TMZ.



In documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Simpson cites “irreconcilable differences.”

She’s asking for joint legal custody and primary physical custody of two-year-old Bronx, as well as spousal and child support.

The couple married in May of 2008, without a prenup, sources told TMZ.

