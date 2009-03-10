Ashlee Simpson Cast In "Melrose Place" Remake

- Ashlee Simpson-Wentz has joined the cast of The CW’s new iteration of Melrose Place as Violet, a small-town girl who’s come to LA with a secret. Simpson’s casting ensures that there will be continued tabloid interest in the project until The CW decides whether to pick it up. (THR)
- Julia Roberts will produce the comedy Jesus Henry Christ, about a boy conceived in a petri dish, who, at age 10, decides to follow a trail of post-its around the house, in hopes that they’ll lead him to his biological father. (THR)
- Jilted Bachelor winner Melissa Rycroft will reportedly take Nancy O’Dell’s spot on this season of Dancing with the Stars. (People)
- Rita Wilson has joined Steve Martin, Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin in Nancy Meyers’ untitled romantic comedy, which is currently filming in New York. (THR)
- Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss will star as Sarah Jessica Parker’s obsessive compulsive personal assistant in Did You Hear About The Morgans?, Parker’s new romantic comedy with Hugh Grant. (THR)
- Relativity Media has taken its upcoming thriller A Perfect Getaway, starring Timothy Olyphant and Milla Jovovich, back from MGM, which was originally distributing the film. The movie will now be released by Universal, presumably under its Rogue Pictures horror-movie banner, which Relativity owns, on August 14. (director David Twohy’s blog)
- Dakota Fanning has joined the cast of the Twilight sequel, New Moon, playing a sinister vampire with an angelic exterior. (People)
- Tracy Morgan and Martin Lawrence have joined the cast of the Chris Rock-starring remake of Death at a Funeral. (THR)
- Lionsgate’s Katherine Heigl/Ashton Kutcher action comedy will be released on June 4, 2010 (Box Office Mojo)
- William Morris agent Jeff Shumway is joining entertainment law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, where he will work with entertainment finance and transactional attorneys Schuyler Moore and Matthew Thompson. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.