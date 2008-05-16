Ashe Gets $1.6 Million Bonus For CNET Sale

We know that CBS intends to retain CNET management after the $1.8 billion acquisition. Now we know what CEO Neil Ashe and CFO Zander Lurie will be paid. Their amended employment agreements, per CNET’s 8K:
Neil Ashe, CEO
Annual Salary: $750,000 plus 100% bonus
Long term stock award: not less than $1,625,000 per year
The first stock award for Ashe is granted within 10 days of the closing of the merger.
Zander Lurie, CFO
Annual Salary: $400,000 plus 50% bonus
Long term stock award: not less than $1,000,000 per year
Zander’s first stock award also granted within 10 days of the close.
