WATCH: An NHL Player Knocks A Guy Out Cold And Then Taunts Him On His Way To The Penalty Box

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Arron Asham knocked out the Washington Capitals’ Jay Beagle in the first memorable fight of the NHL season last night.



After the KO, Asham put his hands together like a pillow and rested his head on them on the way to the penalty box.

After the game, Asham himself called the taunt “classless,” saying he just got caught up in the heat of the moment.

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin called out Asham for picking a battle with an inexperienced fighter.

Beagle was left bloodied and dazed after the knockout, and pulled out a tooth before heading to the locker room.

Here’s the (relatively violent) video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

