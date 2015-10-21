'Ash vs Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell explains the most bizarre fan gift he's ever received

Since his debut movie, the cult classic “The Evil Dead,” Bruce Campbell has been a fixture at conventions and events that celebrate not only his Ash character fin those movies but also other memorable titles like “The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.,” “Bubba Ho-Tep,” and “Burn Notice.“

Always appreciative of his fans over the years, he’s had people show his face tattooed on them, and has even accommodated a breast autograph from time to time.

But then there are the gifts he’s received from fans that he thought were just plain strange. And while speaking to Business Insider about his new Starz series, “Ash vs Evil Dead,” in which he reprises the legendary cult character, Campbell opened up about one of the most bizarre ones.

“I had a real gothy kind of woman come up to my table at a convention once and she said she had some poetry that ‘You’ll reeaaallly like,'” Campbell said. “I took it and I thanked her. She left and I started leafing through it and it was just the most offensive stuff you’ve ever read. I mean dark, twisted, sick, unrated. I thought, ‘Poetry I’d really like!?'”

Campbell said that’s a big misconception, because he’s known in the horror film community everyone assumes he must like all things horror. And though he admits he likes many horror movies, it doesn’t mean he also likes, as he said, “Things that are horrific.”

“It could have been bounded in human flesh for all I know,” he said. “I should have just thrown it away right then. Signing breasts, though, that’s never unpleasant.”

“Ash vs. Evil Dead” premieres on Starz on October 31.

