One of the biggest '80s cult horror movies is being made into a TV series

The original team behind classic horror film “The Evil Dead” have reunited for a revival on Starz.

Writer/director Sam Raimi, producer Rob Tapert, and star Bruce Campbell began production on “Ash vs Evil Dead” this month in Auckland, New Zealand, according to Starz. Raimi is set to direct the pilot episode of the 10-episode first season, which will premiere in Fall 2015.

Campbell reprises the role of Ash Williams, who’s described as the stock boy, ageing lothario, and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity, and the terrors of the Evil Dead.

“We have elements of the ‘Evil Dead’ films, which have very hard-edged, intense horror designed to really frighten the audience,” Raimi said of the TV series’ tone during a press call on Wednesday. “And no holds barred there. Starz has really taken the reins off of us and allowed us to go to town and thrill the audience, chill them, and scare the heck out of them. But also, there is a comedic element that is alive in this.”

When the series catches up with Ash, a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind. And Ash is finally forced to face his demons — personal and literal. Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its “Evil” grip.

“It doesn’t really exist in the exact same universe [as the films],” Tapert said. “It’s a slightly altered universe. It takes place somewhere in an alternate universe after Evil Dead 2. That might seem like a confusing answer, but I don’t want to spoil too much for the audience. That’s the truest answer I can give you.”

Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo and Jill Marie Jones also star on the series. Craig DiGregorio (“Workaholics”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

The original 1981 film followed Ash and several friends staying in a cabin in Tennessee, where they unwittingly release evil demons with the ability to possess people. Made on the cheap for $US375,000, it went on to earn $US29.4 million in worldwide box office, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. In the years since, it developed a cult following.

The team would go on to collaborate on two more films in the franchise with 1987’s “Evil Dead II” and 1992’s “Army of Darkness.”

A remake of “The Evil Dead” was released in 2013, but didn’t feature Campbell in the lead role nor did Raimi direct. Instead, Fede Alvarez (“Dante’s Inferno”) directed while Raimi, Tapert and Campbell served as producers on the film.

