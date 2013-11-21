Ash Spewing From Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Created This Beautiful Meditative Flower

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images Mount Sinabung erupting on November 14

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupted

three more times on Wednesday, sending ash thousands of feet into the air.

About 6,000 residents within a two-mile radius are staying in temporary shelters as ash and sand rains on their homes and plantations.

An aesthetic byproduct of Sinabung’s eruptions is this photo by Roni Bintang of a hibiscus flower on an ash-covered plant in nearby Mardingding village:

The red flower against the grayed backdrop of ashes is reminiscent of Salvidor Dali’s “

Meditative Rose.”

Mount Sinabung is still active, and began spewing lava this week.

