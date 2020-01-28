If Ash Barty wins her quarterfinal match, she'll be the first Aussie woman to reach the Australian Open semis in 36 years

Ash Barty at the Australian Open. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images)

Tennis star Ash Barty could be the first Australian woman to reach the semifinal in the Australian Open in 36 years if she wins her match on Tuesday.

It will be the first time an Australian woman has made the achievement since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Many other women in the Australian Open are hoping to secure achievements during their tournaments as well, including Ons Jabeur who – if she wins – would be the first Tunisian in history to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

On Sunday, Barty was named the national Young Australian of the Year for 2020.

At just 23 years old, Barty is the current women’s singles world number 1 tennis player. She is the second Australian woman to secure that title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley. As an Indigenous woman, Barty is also Tennis Australia’s National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador.

Women looking to secure major achievements at the Australian Open

Several other women are looking to make significant achievements on the Australian Open courts as well.

Ons Jabeur could become the first Tunisian in history to reach a Grand Slam semifinal during the Open Era and the first Arab to do so. Jabeur faces off against US tennis player Sofia Kenin, who is aiming to achieve her own Grand Slam semifinal debut.

Anett Kontaveit will become the first Estonian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, if she wins her match.

Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is aiming to get her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Spanish-Venezuelan Garbine Muguruza is en-route for her fifth Grandslam semifinal and her first in the Australian Open.

Kvitova, if she wins, will enter her seventh semifinal in a Grand Slam while Romanian Simona Halep would reach her eighth career Grand Slam semifinal.

