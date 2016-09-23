New York Mets shortstop hits dramatic walk-off home run when they needed it the most

Just when it looked like the New York Mets were going to lose another heartbreaker, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera saved the day.

It started when Lucas Duda just missed a walk-off home run by inches in the bottom of the tenth inning. The Phillies answered with two runs in the top of the 11th inning.

Suddenly, it looked like the Mets were about to lose their fourth game in a row, all to the Braves and Phillies, two of the worst teams in baseball. And it was happening at a time when the Mets were battling for a Wild Card spot.

But then, with two runners on in the bottom of the 11th, Cabrera connected on a 1-0 pitch and he knew it right away.





Before that, it looked like the Mets were cursed to lose another game.

Duda literally came within inches of a walk-off home run, only to see the ball just skirt foul by inches.





