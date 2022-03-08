‘Significant economic upside’: Australia’s small business ombudsman wants to make it easier for women in business to access capital

Refinery29 Australia - We Are Many Image Gallery

Australia’s small business ombudsman says it is investigating ways to boost capital allocation to businesswomen.

Two in five small businesses owned and led by women said funding had constrained their growth.

There is a “significant economic upside” to easing those concerns, Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson said.

Australia’s small business ombudsman says it is investigating new ways for female business leaders to access the funding they need to thrive, days after a report found women in the startup scene are far less confident about securing investment in 2022 than their male counterparts.

In a statement tied to International Women’s Day, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) on Tuesday said access to capital is constraining the nation’s women-led small businesses.

From a survey of more than 600 Australian small businesses owned and led by women, 43% said access to funding was a major impediment to their company’s growth.

Australia could reap major economic benefits by funding those entrepreneurs, Ombudsman Bruce Billson said.

“By reducing headwinds and energising female enterprise there is a significant economic upside,” he said.

Billson cited a 2019 report which found raising the number of female founders to that of men could contribute between $71 billion and $135 billion to the economy.

“So let’s do what we can to address that access to finance impediment,” he said.

“We’re looking at ways we can make sure women get the capital and the finance they need to support the growth of their business.”

“Access to finance — I’m sure we can do something about that, and if we can, the benefits for our nation will be immense,” he added.

The Ombudsman has the ear of policymakers and provides to government wings including the Treasury, but Billson did not specify any specific measures ASBFEO could take to reach that goal in his latest announcement.

Recent policy measures designed to encourage investment in Australia’s female entrepreneurs include the Boosting Female Founders Initiative, which promised $52 million in grant funding for enterprises like clothes resale platform AirRobe and the direct-to-consumer Bubble Tea Club.

The ASBFEO’s statement comes a week after the inaugural State of Australian Startup Funding report, which found 82% of women in the startup scene said they believed their gender impacted their ability to raise venture capital funding.

Six in 10 male founders feel “highly confident” about securing their next raise in 2022, but just one in 10 women who helm a startup reported the same enthusiasm.