How two guys used a whiteboard to get 4 million subscribers on YouTube

After Greg Brown and Mitchell Moffit graduated college, they gave themselves a ‘pet project’ to help stay in touch with the science community. That pet project became AsapSCIENCE, one of YouTube’s most popular science channels with 3.9 million subscribers and over 410 million views.

In their new book, “

AsapSCIENCE: Answers to the World’s Weirdest Questions, Most Persistent Rumours, and Unexplained Phenomena,” they answer even more everyday science questions — from what would happen if you stopped sleeping, to whether or not binge-watching TV is actually bad for you.

