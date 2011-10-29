WHO NEEDS HITS: Record Companies Are Handing Out Million Dollar Deals To Artists Before They Sell A Song

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky has never sold a single song of his own. All right, he’s not the only one.



But unlike the Weeknd, and a host of other rappers at the time of their first contracts, Rocky has also never released a mixtape — just a few tracks scattered across the blogosphere and YouTube.

Paltry as that might seem, this output has earned him a $3 million record contract with Sony/RCA Records subdivision Polo Grounds Music, according to A$AP Rocky himself.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Rocky said he signed for $1.7 million for his solo work and $1.3 million for the music of him and his associates, A$AP Worldwide.

Attempts to reach Polo Grounds Music to confirm the numbers have been unsuccessful.

The closest precedent for Rocky’s deal is Oakland rapper Kreayshawn, an Internet fad who bagged a $1 million record deal with Sony on the strength of one song, “Gucci Gucci.”

Throw in smoky-eyed ingenue Lana Del Rey, who just signed with Interscope, and we’ve got a trend.

It remains to be seen how A$AP Rocky tries to appeal to a major audience. Early results haven’t been good — the quaking, Houston-by-way-of-Harlem hip-hop on tracks like “Peso” and “Purple Swag,” which worked in their weird charisma, has disappeared from his efforts since the deal.

Supposedly, his debut mixtape “LiveLoveA$AP” comes out this Halloween, so we’ll have more to work with soon.

