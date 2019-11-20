A$AP Rocky is reportedly designing new uniforms for the Swedish prison where he was held for a month on assault charges

Amy Harris/Invision/AP A$AP Rocky seen on day three of Summit LA19 in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 11.

Rapper A$AP Rocky is designing new uniforms for the Swedish prison were he was held on assault charges over the summer, according to a report from Forbes.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, spent a month in a Swedish jail after he was detained in July over an altercation in Stockholm. He was found guilty of assault on August 14. He was released from custody on August 2 after President Donald Trump lobbied for his release, and was not ordered to return.

In an interview at a festival called Summit LA19 on November 11, Mayers told Summit co-founder Jeff Rosenthal his plan for giving back to Sweden prisons.

According to Forbes, he’s designing a new wardrobe and uniforms for Kronoberg remand prison, where he was held while facing assault charges.

Mayers’ lawyer Noemi Kadas, told the media outlet Nöjesbladet that Rocky “expressed a desire to donate jerseys to the inmates on the Kronoberg Detention Centre. The jerseys in question would have a print and the colour would of course be adapted to the rules of the Prison Service so that the order and safety are maintained.”

The uniforms would be green sweatpants and sweatshirt with the word PROMENVD across the front and back, according to images sent to Nöjesbladet.

Fredrik Wallin, the warden at the Kronoberg Detention Centre said that he’d heard Mayers wanted to make a donation but nothing has been confirmed.

Mayers is returning to Sweden in December for a performance in Stockholm, and most of the proceeds will go to “inmates and prison reformation,” Mayers said.

He said he met a lot of young hip hop fans while incarcerated and connected with them over music.

“When I was going through my whole situation, the whole time I used to look on television and see Swedish fans showing me so much love and I want to give it back,” he said.

Insider has contacted Mayers and his manager for comment.

