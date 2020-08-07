Asahi Premium Beverages and Carlton & United Breweries will merge under the CUB brand, the company has announced

AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy Carlton Draught.

Asahi is combining its two Australian alcohol businesses – Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) and Asahi Premium Beverages.

It comes after the Japanese beverage company completed an acquisition of CUB in June.

Amid the merger, Asahi Beverages business divisions will be reduced from four down to three.

Japan’s Asahi Beverages acquired Aussie-based CUB, with the business becoming part of Asahi on June 1, 2020.

By the fourth quarter of 2020, Asahi will be combining the two Australian alcohol businesses – CUB and Asahi Premium Beverages – which will operate under the CUB name.

The combination will bring together a number of brands including Asahi Super Dry, Great Northern, Carlton Draught, Peroni, Corona, VB, Carlton Dry, Pure Blonde, Mountain Goat, Vodka Cruiser, Somersby Cider, Woodstock Bourbon, the Yaks, Pirate Life, 4Pines and Balter.

The number of Asahi Beverages business divisions will be reduced from four down to three. What won’t be affected is the non-alcohol business, Asahi Lifestyle Beverages and Asahi Beverages New Zealand.

“Asahi Beverages is proud to be investing in Australia for the long-term,” Asahi Beverages Chairman Peter Margin said in a statement. “We have incredible confidence in the Australian market and the potential for long-term growth.”

Peter Filipovic will continue to head CUB as CEO of the alcohol Business Division in Australia, together with Stuart Roberts as CEO of Asahi Lifestyle Beverages and Andrew Campbell as chief executive of Asahi Beverages New Zealand.

Asahi’s acquisition of CUB faced a hiccup in December 2019 when the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) stalled the deal over concerns it would reduce competition in Australia’s cider and beer market. The ACCC then approved the deal if Asahi sold beer brands Stella Artois and Beck’s as well as three of its cider brands, Strongbow, Bonamy’s and Little Green.

