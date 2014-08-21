ASADA Reportedly Calls For Stephen Dank To Be Banned For Life From The NRL And The AFL

Stephen Dank. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty

ASADA has reportedly called for sports scientist Stephen Dank, allegedly at the centre of the two biggest doping scandals in Australian sporting history, to be banned from the NRL and the AFL.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the anti-doping agency wants Dank dropped from the two football codes after he withdrew his court challenge over the show cause notice he was issued by ASADA in March.

Yesterday 17 past and present Cronulla players were issued similar notices and have 10 days to respond.

34 Essendon players were also issued the notices in July. This month Essendon took ASADA to the Federal Court over legality of the 18-month proceedings. A ruling isn’t expected for up to a month.

