Green Shoot: Demand For Temp Staffing Is Rising

While the offering of full-time positions within firms might not be skyrocketing anytime soon, the American public will be pleased to know that staff and temp hirings are on the rise.



Historically, demand for temp staffing precedes demand for fulltime staffing.

American Staffing Association: Demand for temporary and contract staffing continued to rise steadily from September to October, according to the ASA Staffing Index. The index began the monthly period, starting the week of Sept. 7–13, at a value of 77. The index then experienced a large jump, increasing 3.62% the subsequent week to an index value of 80. For the next four weeks, the index continued to push upward, reaching its current value of 83.

With the exception of the week that included the labour Day holiday

weekend, Aug. 31–Sept 6, when there was a slight dip in temporary and

contract employment, the index indicates that there has been a gradual

improvement in staffing employment over the past 14 weeks.

Great news, but we’re still not back to the 2008 levels:

While employment in the industry has been steadily increasing over the

past three months, temporary and contract employment for the monthly

period of Sept. 7–Oct. 18 remains 16.4% below that of the same period

in 2008.

