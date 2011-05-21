As Women, How Did We Go So Wrong?

We are supposed to be advanced. Didn’t we burn bras and get liberated and say we were equal? So, what happened? We still earn 80 cents on every dollar to men. 46.3% of the US labour Force is made up of women, but only 7.6% are Fortune 500 top earners. In 2008, there were a total of 24.9 million privately held businesses. Of these, only 29% were majority women-owned. I can tell you what happened: The need for Permission. We continue to wait on permission. I have coached thousands of woman and men and here is what I can tell you ó doing business like the boys is not a bad thing. It could actually liberate you! 1) Permission Spouses, parents, friends, biz partners ó I have heard it all. You need to honour someone’s wishes. You need permission from someone to invest or take the next step or move ahead. Ladies! We will always earn less, do less, have less, as long as we wait for permission to do what we need to get what we need. You want to be equal? Want to be liberated? Start by stopping! Stop waiting for permission. 2) Do whatever it takes I do not say this as a fun catchy phrase. It is what is necessary. It is what must happen to be profitable. And people shake their head and agree with me, but when it comes to actually doing it ó they don’t. There are no reasons, only excuses. There are no stories, only choices to be stuck. Do whatever it takes. 3) Kids are little people; not excuses. This one breaks my heart. I hear people say, “but my kids.” I can tell you that your kids do not want to be a “but!” Your kids do not want to be an excuse; they want to be a motivator. Instead of saying your kids are stopping you ó say my kids are motivating me! They are little people full of their own potential. Don’t put your “buts” on them. 4) Tunnel vision Don’t let life distract you. Let life inspire you. Things will happen ó life will take place ó sh*t will pop up. Expect it ó do not be surprised by it. Use your tunnel vision to get things done. You decide what you focus on. 5) Be selfish. It is probably YOUR time. It has probably been your time for a long time. Take your turn and be selfish. No one will ever come to you and say, “please, do your thing!” You have to claim it. You have to say, “watch world ó I am doing my thing.” Being selfish can create quantum leaps. 6) No more EBM No more Emotional Business Management. It’s business. It’s profit. It’s facts and stats. Do the work. Know the numbers. Be the CEO. Be the leader and leave the emotions at the door. Get stuff done and get it done right now. We know what we need to do. We know (in our gut) what we need to do to make money in our business. We know what we want, but as women, we tend to wait. For the answers, the yeses, the permission, the acceptance. One of my mentors, Larry Winget, says: “When people say, ìI just donít know what to do!!î I’m not buying it. People almost always know what to do, they just donít want to do it. The truth is ìI just donít know what to do thatís easy and wonít cost me any money, time, or energy. That’s what I am here for to show you what to do next. Let’s rock this! Hell yeah!About Suzanne Evans



Suzanne Evans owner and founder of Suzanne Evans Coaching, LLC, is the tell-it-like-it-is, no fluff boss of business building. She supports, coaches, and teaches over 30,000 women enrolled in her wealth and business building programs.

Having surpassed the seven figure mark herself in just over three years, she’s coached her private clients to total revenues exceeding 8 million dollars. This year she will launch her Global Impact Project, a not for profit serving women worldwide in education, entrepreneurship, and equality. www.suzanneevans.org

