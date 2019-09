As the markets set to open, oil is up almost $3 to around $137. The concerns du jour were non-OPEC supply constraints and more high oil forecasts from Citigroup and Merrill Lynch.



See Also:

IEA Cuts Global Oil Demand Estimate Again–Less Than 1% Growth This Year (XOM)

Goldman (GS): We See $150 Oil This Summer, Too (XOM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.