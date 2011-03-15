As US Futures Plunge, Bonds Are On A Tear

This is pretty well predictable…



US futures are tanking on all the Japan chaos — Dow is off over 22 — and Treasuries are surging.

Again, bear in mind that the Fed is meeting on Tuesday, and it seems more and more likely that Fed will participate in some kinda liquidity of its own.

Here’s a look at today’s yield curve vs. yesterday’s. Note lower yields across the board.

