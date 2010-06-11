As Tony Hayward Prepares For White House Showdown, BP Weighs Dividend Cut

BP is considering a suspension or cut to its dividend, according to WSJ, as political pressure builds up not to disburse its cash to shareholders.



Next week, BP CEO Tony Hayward will be meeting with Barack Obama for the first time since the leak began on April 20.

The company generates tons of cash, and might even be able to cover all the costs of the spill easily as Whitney Tilson and some analysts have pointed out, but it doesn’t matter.

Of course, this is going to hammer pensioners, especially in Britain who love the BP dividend so it’s not a move to be taken lightly.

One possibility is that BP will issue an IOU that could be redeemed for a dividend when this mess is cleared up. We’d love to see those trade on the market.

