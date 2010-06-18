As The Wolfpack Attacks, One Spanish Bank Is Aggressively Expanding

Investors are questioning the strength of the Spanish financial system right now, but one major Spanish bank doesn’t seem too worried about hoarding cash.



If the best defence is a good offence, then Banco Santander (Ticker: STD) is doing well. The firm is expanding outside of Spains borders despite the current chaos, to the U.K..

In February, the bank accounted for one out of every two new British mortgages, and now it’s trying to buy over 300 U.K. bank branches from Royal Bank of Scotland which would increase its footprint.

Independent:

The deadline for bidders closed on Monday with reports putting Santander’s offer at between £1.5 billion and £1.8 billion for the business – below its initial £2 billion price.

RBS has been given until 2013 to complete the sale although Santander said today that it “was not possible to say” when the tender process would conclude.

But it is understood that the deal is unlikely to complete before 2011 because RBS must write to all the customers of the branches under the Financial Services and Markets Act seeking any objections to their transfer to another bank.

So clearly one has to differentiate between Spain’s over-arching problems and its individual companies. Perhaps there are some diamonds in the rough such as Santander. that Santander came out looking pretty good in European bank stress tests.

Let’s just hope that Santander’s confidence is justified, if so then perhaps the stock’s rout has been overdone. It would otherwise be unfortunate if the bank were to end up crunched by both Spanish and U.K. woes.

(Chart via Finviz)

