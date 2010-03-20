As The Market Tumbles, Energy, Tech, And Financials Get Whacked

Vince Veneziani

The US equity market is falling hard this morning. The Dow is currently down 57 points to 10,722. The NASDAQ is down nearly 1% to 2369 and the S&P 500 is down 8 points to 1157. Not a good start for the Bulls.

Energy stocks are taking the largest beating in the S&P 500:

  • Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG): $37.44 / -5.26%
  • Southwestern Energy Co (SWN): $38.70 / -5.10%
  • Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR): $19.65 / -4.75%
  • Tesoro Corp (TSO): $13.49 / -4.66%

And financials? They’re not doing well either:

  • SLM Corp (SLM): $11.60 / -5.45%
  • Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.30 / -3.64%
  • Zions Bancorp (ZION): $22.08 / -2.86%
  • Marshall & Ilsley Corp (MI): $7.69 / -2.78%

 

Same goes for technology stocks:

  • Palm Inc (PALM): $4.60 / -18.58%
  • Teradyne Inc (TER): $10.41 / -3.65%
  • Motorola Inc (MOT): $7.13 / -3.06%
  • SanDisk Corp (SNDK): $32.06 / -3.00%

