In The Ongoing Airgas Scuffle, Delaware Court Will Decide Cravath Conflicts Issue

There has not been a shortage of news in the battle between Airgas and Air Products over the latter’s litigious hostile takeover of hte former, which includes a sideshow of Airgas trying to get its former counsel, Cravath, ousted as counsel for Air Products.



Today, Cravath scored bit of a victory. A federal judge in Philadelphia agreed to stay Airgas’s complaint against Cravath in its court; instead, the chancellor presiding over the Delaware Chancery Court where the Air Products has a suit pending against Airgas’ board will decide whether or not to DQ Cravath, Alison Frankel of The AmLaw Litigation Daily reported.

The Philadelphia judge, Eduardo Robreno, made the decision in part because Air Products was not a party to the Pennsylvania litigation and, the Court noted, it would be the party that would suffer the most harm should Cravath be forced to step away from its representation.

Read Frankel’s full report, which notes the uphill climb Airgas will face in getting Cravath bumped from the litigation, here.

