The Airbus A380 is the biggest plane in the sky -- and celebrating its 10th birthday!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty The Airbus A380 lifts off for its maiden flight.

The Airbus A380 Superjumbo is officially a decade old. It was originally an aircraft that Airbus presented as a true game changer — one that would bring unprecedented levels of luxury and profitability to the airline industry.

In the decade since its maiden flight in April of 2005, 317 superjumbos have been ordered. The plane is in service with more than a dozen airlines around the world. But demand for the behemoth in recent years has been weak. Airbus has not been able for find a new customer for the plane since 2013. Which leads us ask: Has the industry left the A380 behind?

