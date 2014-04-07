As Tech Stocks Sink, Tech Moguls Wonder Who The Anarchists Will Target Next

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Which tech mogul will the anti-gentrification protesters strike next? First, they came for the Google buses. Then they came for the Yahoo buses. On Sunday, anarchists picketed the house of Digg founder Kevin Rose, calling him a “parasite.” They blame tech workers for the rising rents and property prices that are pushing non-tech workers out of their neighborhoods.



Will tech stocks continue their slide? NBR notes: “Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 per cent and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 0.40 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite index, however, slid 0.67 per cent as investors dumped shares of some of the biggest internet companies including Google and Facebook.”

Reuters suggests tech stocks are primed for further declines: “Familiar names such as Netflix, Facebook and Tesla Motors, along with a number of biotechnology and cloud-computing stocks, have been pummelled in the last month. Some stocks are down more than 20 per cent over that period, falling into their own bear market, and yet their valuations still far exceed those of the broader U.S. stock indexes. Wall Street defines a bear market as a drop of 20 per cent or more from a recent peak.”

Apple and Samsung: Continue their patent litigation in a San Jose federal court. Last week brought forth several embarrassing internal emails from Apple. More to come? Apple accuses Samsung of infringing on five patents. Samsung says Apple stole two of its ideas to use on iPhones and iPads. The key claim: Apple is demanding Samsung pay $US40 for each device running software allegedly developed by Apple.

Bitcoin and IRS: If you have made a lot of money trading Bitcoin, then the April 15 tax deadline is going to be very difficult for you due to the new IRS ruling on how Bitcoins are taxed.

Google and IBM both disclose quarterly earnings on April 16.

Facebook is hiring a director of product security.

@WalmartLabs is hiring a principal software engineer.

Google is hiring a manager for enterprise account management at scale.

