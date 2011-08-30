As Suitors Line Up For Hulu, Don't Underestimate The Kilar-Bezos Bromance

Photo: Dylan Love

Google remains the odds-on favourite to buy Hulu, if only because it has so much cash and a CEO who is willing to throw it around. Yahoo is also very interested.But one interested party tracking the auction tells us not to underestimate the bromance between Hulu CEO Jason Kilar and his old boss, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos.



Kilar spent 10 years at Amazon – much of it reporting directly to Bezos.

He ended up as a SVP of Worldwide Application Software, but Kilar made his name writing the original business plan for Amazon’s entry into the video and DVD businesses.

Why wouldn’t the old boss bring him back to finish the job?

