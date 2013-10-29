'As Seen On TV' Launches Its Very Own Crowdfunding Platform To Help Find The Next Snuggie

As Seen On TV The Taco Susan, one of the inventions currently being crowdfunded

Secret fans of kitschy, late-night infomercials: Rejoice.

“As Seen On TV,” the official website for buying the often wacky items over-zealously pitched on television at 3 a.m., just launched its own crowdfunding platform.

Now, you can help bring the next Snuggie, PedEgg, or ShamWow into the world.

The website looks a lot like Kickstarter. Inventors create a video, set a fundraising goal, and have a limited amount of time to get donations. The main difference, however, is that inventors need to apply to have their product featured — only items that fit with the “As Seen On TV brand” will be accepted.

So far, three new devices vie for funding on the site: the Taco Susan, the Zinger Grill, and Bone Mat.

As Seen On TV CEO Ron Pruett told Fast Company that the ASTV “seal of approval” will be a selling point for these products and that the crowdfunding platform will help inventors go to market more quickly.

