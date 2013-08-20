As Recently As 2010, We Were Still Underestimating How Big Mobile Would Be By A Laughable Margin

Nicholas Carlson

Back in 2010, everyone in the tech industry knew that, thanks to the iPhone and Android, mobile was going to be huge.

It turns out we were wrong. By half.

Mobile has become huger than huge.

Analyst Benedict Evans has been tweeting about it this morning…

