As Recently As 2010, We Were Still Underestimating How Big Mobile Would Be By A Laughable Margin

Back in 2010, everyone in the tech industry knew that, thanks to the iPhone and Android, mobile was going to be huge.

It turns out we were wrong. By half.

Mobile has become huger than huge.

Analyst Benedict Evans has been tweeting about it this morning…

Gartner 2010 smartphone forecast for 2014: 130m iPhones (passed in 2012), 250m Android (now does that in a quarter), Symbian in 1st place

— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) August 20, 2013

http://t.co/vH52rFI3t6 2010 Gartner forecast here.

— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) August 20, 2013

@h_jarn @asymco It should have been obvious Symbian would collapse. But the big problem is that total smart sales are half the right number

— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) August 20, 2013

