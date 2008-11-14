As Politicians Jabber, Markets Getting Crushed Again

In the House they’re grilling hedge fund chiefs, and in the Senate they’re talking about economic recovery. And in New York, the markets are getting crushed again. After a quiet start to the day — in fact the market was up for a while! — it’s now straight down. The NASDAQ is off over 3.5%, while the S&P 500 is down over 2.5%. Meanwhile, the DOW is within a breath of touching 8,000 again.



It looks like GE and Citigroup were not so much outliers, but just ahead of the curve.

