As Pandora Gears Up For IPO, It's Hiring A "Senior Revenue Specialist"

Streaming radio giant Pandora is gearing up for an IPO in the next year or so. (The company is totally kicking butt, and we’ve recently heard great things about its ad platform.)



And in the meantime, it’s looking for a “senior revenue specialist,” this Craigslist ad says.

Key responsibilities include reviewing contracts; making sure Pandora’s accounting is up to policies, laws, and regulations; partcipating in the SEC reporting process, and the candidate should have experience with SEC Topic 13 (revenue recognition) and certain accounting standards.

Here’s the full job posting (via Dave Zatz)

Senior Revenue Specialist – Pandora Internet Radio (oakland downtown)

Date: 2010-06-22, 8:57PM PDT

TO APPLY: Please follow this link http://newton.newtonsoftware.com/career/SubmitResume.action?id=4028f88c29254ff8012928c57a9208fb&source=Craigslist

Founded in 2000, privately-held Pandora (www.pandora.com) is revolutionizing the way people discover new music while also listening to their favourite artists and tunes. Pandora’s personalised radio service is powered by the Music Genome Project, the most comprehensive analysis of music ever undertaken. Pandora taps into a massive musical collection to deliver a service available anytime and anywhere – on the computer, on home CE devices, on mobile phones, and soon in the car. With over 50M registered users, we’ve quickly become the largest online radio service in the world.

Pandora’s Senior Revenue Specialist will provide support for the application of consistent revenue recognition policies and procedures for the various sources of revenue.

Responsibilities:

* Review and interpret contracts to identify and summarize provisions which have an impact on revenue recognition.

* Ensure proper accounting in accordance with Pandora’s policies, U.S. GAAP, and all applicable laws and regulations.

* Prepare technical memoranda to document accounting conclusions.

* Participate in developing new policies and procedures as required.

* Develop and maintain internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue.

* Participate in the SEC reporting process, XBRL experience a plus.

Required Skills:

* 7+ years relevant work experience in accounting/finance

* Internet Advertising Bureau, online advertising digital media contracts experience preferred.

* Experience with SEC Topic 13 and ASC 605, (esp. 605-25 and 605-985).

* BS in accounting/finance

* CPA preferred

* Demonstrated experience in technical accounting research and transaction documentation

* Strong, written, verbal and presentation skills

* Strong understanding of Excel

* Strong organisation skills and ability to meet tight deadlines

* A solutions-oriented team player who enjoys a dynamic work environment

