As Obamacare Returns, Health Insurers Have A Nice Ride

Vince Veneziani

In the last week, there’s been lots of talk that Obama’s healthcare overhaul may indeed make its way into law. How have companies in the healthcare industry fared? Let’s take a look at past performance over the last five days:

  • Aetna Inc (AET): Currently trading at $31.37 a share, up 4.57% over five days.
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): Currently trading at $33.36 a share, down 1.51% over five days.
  • WellPoint Inc (WLP): Currently trading at $62.00 a share, up 0.21% over five days.
  • Health Net Inc (HNT): Currently trading at $24.47 a share, up 1.28% over five days.
  • CIGNA Corp (CI): Currently trading at $34.31 a share, up 0.12% over five days.
  • Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): Currently trading at $23.87, up 2.98% over five days.
  • Humana Inc (HUM): Currently trading at $48.05 a share, up 1.35% over five days.
