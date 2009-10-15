As Obama Weighs Afghanistan Surge, Presumed-Dead Al-Qaeda Leader Warns Of Trap

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that the big debate going on inside The White House is whether to do a troop surge in Afghanistan, a la Iraq, or perhaps cut our losses.



Coincidentally (or not?), AsiaTimes.com has one of the more remarkable articles we’ve seen in a while — an interview with Mohammad Ilyas Kashmiri, an Al-Qaeda guerilla leader who as presumed dead.

Obviously, we have no way of confirming whether the story is 100% accurate, but it’s intriguing

The contact with Asia Times Online began with a call from the militants on October 6, inviting this correspondent to the town of Mir Ali in North Waziristan. No reason was given. The next day, I traveled to Mir Ali, a town that has been heavily attacked by drones over the past year. After over seven hours of continuous travelling, I was received by a group of armed men who transferred me to a house belonging to a local tribesman.

“The commander [Ilyas Kashmiri] is alive. You know that the commander has never spoken to the media before, but since everybody is sure of his death as a result of a drone attack [in September], al-Qaeda’s shura [council] decided to make a denial of this news through an interview by him to an independent newspaper, and therefore the shura agreed on you,” a person whom I knew as the key person in Ilyas’ famous 313 Brigade told me as soon as I reached the safe house. The brigade, a collection of jihadi groups, fought for many years against India in India-administered Kashmir.

“You will have to stay in this room until we inform you of the next plan. You can hear the voices of drones above your head, therefore you will not leave the room. The area is full of Taliban, but also of informers whose information on the presence of strangers in a house could lead to a drone attack,” the man said.

The next day, I was transferred to another house at an unknown location, about three hours away. During this time I was accompanied at all times by an armed escort. I was not allowed to speak to them, and they could not communicate with me. This is al-Qaeda’s internal world. Finally, in the early morning of October 9, a few armed men arrived in a white car.

The whole thing is hard to summarize, but it’s pretty chilling stuff (again, we think there’s a chance it’s all BS, though it doesn’t particularly strike us that way).

Kashmiri:

will draw your attention to the basics of the present war theatre and use that to explain the whole strategy of the upcoming battles. Those who planned this battle actually aimed to bring the world’s biggest Satan [US] and its allies into this trap and swamp [Afghanistan]. Afghanistan is a unique place in the world where the hunter has all sorts of traps to choose from.

“It might be deserts, rivers, mountains and the urban centres as well. This was the thinking of the planners of this war who were sick and tired of the great Satan’s global intrigues and they aim for its demise to make this world a place of peace and justice. However, the great Satan was full of arrogance of its superiority and thought of Afghans as helpless statues who would be hit from all four sides by its war machines, and they would not have the power and capacity to retaliate.

“This was the illusion on which a great alliance of world powers came to Afghanistan, but due to their misplaced conceptions they gradually became trapped in Afghanistan. Today, NATO does not have any significance or relevance. They have lost the war in Afghanistan. Now, when they realised their defeat, they developed an emphasis that this entire battle is being fought from outside of Afghanistan, that is, the two Waziristans. To me, this military thesis is a mirage which has created a complex situation in the region and created reactions and counter-reactions. I would not like to go into the details, to me that was nothing but deviation. As a military commander, the reality is that the trap of Afghanistan is successful and the basic military targets on the ground have been achieved”

