Minnesota Is Going To Shut Down, And Everything Else You Need To Know About State Budgets

Tommy Ironic on Flickr



States across the country mark the end of their fiscal years today — with some going up against the clock to pass budgets for their governments to continue to operate tomorrow.Minnesota is heading for a shutdown, while other agreements simply await a signature. Here’s the status of negotiations in the eight states without budgets this morning:

Minnesota: Shutdown likely.

Budget talks between Gov. Mark Dayton (DFL) and the Republican-controlled legislature fell apart last night, and no new talks are scheduled today as the state prepares for a government shutdown. The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on cutting the state’s $5 billion deficit, disagreeing over the size of spending cuts and tax increases.

Dayton’s office has been drawing up plans for a shutdown all week — with a state judge ruling Wednesday that all but the most essential services must cease to operate beginning at midnight if the sides can’t agree on a deal.

Iowa: Still in negotiations.

Lawmakers are “miles apart” on two budget items, the Des Moines Register reports including a plan introduced by Gov. Terry Branstad (R) to cut commercial property taxes. The other sticking point is Medicaid funding for abortions, which Republican lawmakers seek to limit by requiring “informed consent” in cases of rape, incest and threats to the mother’s life. Democrats, who control a slim majority in the State Senate want to keep existing abortion regulations on the books.

Neither side expects these disagreements to prevent a final spending plan from passing today.

Massachusetts: 10-Day Extension.

On Tuesday Gov. Deval Patrick signed a temporary extension to the current budget, as the state legislature hammers out an agreement on a final spending plan. Leaders from the state Senate and House of Representatives are in conference committee negotiating the final budget, which Patrick expects to sign next week.

Connecticut: Special session to vote on new budget.

The Nutmeg State’s budget fell apart last week after unions rejected $1.6 billion in concessions. Lawmakers will meet in a special session in Hartford today to vote on Gov. Dan Malloy’s revised budget, which includes 5,500 layoffs. With majorities in both houses of the legislature, Malloy is expected to have a deal signed by tonight.

Oregon: Awaiting final legislative action.

Lawmakers in Oregon have a budget deal, but left votes on public safety budgets and Medicaid until today. They are expected to pass the final components of the state budget today in time for Gov. John Kitzhaber to sign it before the midnight deadline.

Delaware: Budget awaiting Governor’s signature.

The Delaware legislature approved a final budget late Wednesday night, which is now waiting on Gov. Jack Markell’s signature. The state’s $3.5 billion budget is the state’s largest in history and one of the few in the nation that shows an increase in spending over fiscal year 2011.

Pennsylvania: Budget awaiting Governor’s signature

State legislators voted to approve a $27.15 billion budget Wednesday night that includes deep spending cuts and no new tax increases. Gov. Tom Corbett is expected to sign the budget later today.

Rhode Island: Budget awaiting Governor’s signature

The Rhode Island State Senate approved a $7.7 billion budget Wednesday including modest spending cuts and tax increases. Gov. Lincoln Chaffee has until July 6 to sign the budget.

