Will Microsoft Join Google's Acquisition Feeding Frenzy, Or Cry Foul?

With Google on the market for pretty much, well, everything in the Web 2.0 space of late – using its fat stock price and copious cash reserves – it stands to reason that Microsoft (MSFT) would be in the same market too.



But multiple sources close to the situation said the software giant was company was caught short when Google (GOOG) grabbed mobile advertising start-up, AdMob, recently with a massive $750 million acquisition price.

