May Ratings: As CNN Turns 30, It Ranks 30 In Primetime

The Nielsen ratings are in for May, which means the spin machines are churning at the major cable news networks.But first, a bit of ironic ratings news for CNN: The network that just turned 30 also ranked 30 in primetime cable for the month of May, according to Nielsen data.
Fox News Channel ranked No. 4 and MSNBC ranked No. 24, though CNN did beat its sister network, HLN, which ranked No. 34. (See chart below)
MSNBC’s ratings release touts that it outperformed CNN by 42% in primetime in May.
CNN’s pushes the fact that it was the only cable news network to show month-to-month growth in the Monday-Friday A25-54 primetime demo.
But here are the total monthly primetime and daytime averages for Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC:
MAY PRIMETIME (8-11PM)
FNC: 1,817,000 in P2+ (446,000 in 25-54 demo)
MSNBC: 747,000 in P2+ (231,000 in 25-54 demo)
CNN: 595,000 in P2+ (170,000 in 25-54 demo)
MAY TOTAL DAY
FNC: 1,038,000 in P2+ (282,000 in 25-54 demo)
CNN: 446,000 in P2+ (148,000 in 25-54 demo)
MSNBC: 388,000 in P2+ (132,000 in 25-54 demo)
And the cable rankings for May:
