May Ratings: As CNN Turns 30, It Ranks 30 In Primetime

30 years after its first broadcast, CNN is No. 30 in primetime cable.

The Nielsen ratings are in for May, which means the spin machines are churning at the major cable news networks.But first, a bit of ironic ratings news for CNN: The network that just turned 30 also ranked 30 in primetime cable for the month of May, according to Nielsen data.



Fox News Channel ranked No. 4 and MSNBC ranked No. 24, though CNN did beat its sister network, HLN, which ranked No. 34. (See chart below)

MSNBC’s ratings release touts that it outperformed CNN by 42% in primetime in May.

CNN’s pushes the fact that it was the only cable news network to show month-to-month growth in the Monday-Friday A25-54 primetime demo.

But here are the total monthly primetime and daytime averages for Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC:

MAY PRIMETIME (8-11PM)

FNC: 1,817,000 in P2+ (446,000 in 25-54 demo)

MSNBC: 747,000 in P2+ (231,000 in 25-54 demo)

CNN: 595,000 in P2+ (170,000 in 25-54 demo)

MAY TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,038,000 in P2+ (282,000 in 25-54 demo)

CNN: 446,000 in P2+ (148,000 in 25-54 demo)

MSNBC: 388,000 in P2+ (132,000 in 25-54 demo)

And the cable rankings for May:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.