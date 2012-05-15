As Investors Fawn Over Facebook, Poll Finds User Distrust, Apathy

Faced with great expectations, however, Facebook is staring down some potentially unnerving obstacles when it comes to key areas of monetization and growth: public distrust and display advertising apathy.



More than half (57 per cent) of Facebook users polled said they never click on ads or other sponsored content when they use the site, according to a new AP-CNBC poll. Another 26 per cent said they hardly ever engage in such activity. Only 4 per cent of users say they often click on ads — results that are only slightly better than the 2-3 per cent clickthrough rate some experts consider the benchmark for effective banner ads.

