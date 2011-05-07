Another 3,000 Tennessee Homes Homes Could Be Evacuated As Flood Waters Head South

Photo: AP

Officials ordered further evacuations near the Mississippi and Ohio rivers today as flood waters continue to head south.According to CNN, the initial order affected about 1,000 residents from three small Arkansas towns.



In Tennessee, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness warned that homes in the upscale Memphis neighbourhood, Mud Island, may have to be evacuated as well. Up to 2,832 properties could be hit by rising waters.

More than 20 miles of westbound interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas has also been closed.

CNN further reports that Louisiana is beginning to deploy National Guard troops to respond to the impending flood as the waters head south.

The Army Corps of Engineers blew a series of holes in the levee’s along the rivers earlier this week, in a much disputed act, to help communities upriver.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.