As Facebook Earnings Approach, Questions on Mobile Still Linger

It’s round three for Facebook’s quarterly earnings, but all eyes will still be on the same key areas of the company’s business: Social ads, payments and, of course, mobile, mobile, mobile.



Despite Facebook’s early, rocky days on the Nasdaq, analysts continue to be bullish on the stock, with estimates for Facebook’s revenue to measure in at around $1.52 billion, along with an EPS of 15 cents. That would be a 34 per cent jump in revenues from last quarter if the company makes its numbers.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.