As Expected, The Boring iPhone 5 Breaks Previous Sales Records

The iPhone 5 was supposed to be a flop. Consumers were supposed to be disgusted with the lack of innovation. No one was supposed to buy it. That is, of course, if you listened to the buzz during last week’s launch. The opposite turned out to be the truth.



Apple announced the iPhone 5′s first weekend sales this morning and they are stellar. The best ever. Apple sold twice as many iPhone 5s as iPhone 4S during the first few days. And, if you recall, this is all from a phone that due to lack of wild specs, connectivity options or something truly new, was deemed “meh.” This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Apple has done it for years. But so did RIM.

