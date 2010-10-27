As Expected, A Big Re-Org At Conde Nast Digital

Bob Sauerberg.

Conde Nast confirmed today what Keith Kelly had been hearing earlier this month — that Conde Nast Digital is about to undergo a major re-organisation. The digital sales team is being absorbed into Conde Nast Media Group and individual brands will now be responsible for their own digital sales and marketing efforts.The restructuring is part of new president Bob Sauerberg’s broader reorientation of Conde Nast’s business model, which is moving away from a long standing reliance on print ad sales and becoming more focused on consumer revenue.



The news comes just one day after Conde Nast announced that its Style.com site was immediately being moved into the company’s Fairchild Fashion Group, and that Adobe rather than Conde Nast Digital would develop all of its future tablet offerings.

Here’s more about the re-org via press release:

New York, N.Y., October 26, 2010— Condé Nast will realign its sales and marketing organisation across the company to focus on brand centricity and drive growth and innovation, it was announced today by Charles H. Townsend, C.E.O. The Condé Nast Media Group continues its evolution as a leading provider of multi-platform, multi-brand comprehensive offerings as all sales and marketing at the corporate level come together under Lou Cona, Chief Marketing Officer. Content for the vast majority of magazine web-sites is already managed at the brand level and now the brands will also become responsible for the digital sales and marketing. CN Digital will now focus on developing and implementing the corporate digital growth strategy as well as oversee content and operations for emerging digital businesses. These structural changes represent a significant step towards realising the strategic focus announced by the company in July. A transition schedule for the changes will begin immediately and continue throughout 2011.



“This is the next step towards capitalising on what we see as unparalleled opportunity for Condé Nast to further extend its leadership position, create impactful media offerings for advertisers, and deliver cross platform products that will deepen consumer connectivity,” said Mr. Townsend.



The organizational implications of this realignment are as follows:



In order to promote a more effective go-to-market approach and seamless access to brand assets, the Condé Nast Digital sales and marketing team will join CNMG to form one multi-platform, multi-brand unit.



“Condé Nast Digital brings tremendous power to the portfolio of assets we are able to offer the marketplace,” said Lou Cona, Chief Marketing Officer Condé Nast. “By integrating its sales and marketing expertise into the Media Group, we are positioned for maximum growth and are better aligned with the industry.”



Drew Schutte, currently SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of Condé Nast Digital, will become EVP, Chief Integration Officer for Condé Nast Media Group, serving as the primary liaison between the brand publishers and CNMG, reporting to Mr. Cona. He will oversee all pricing, planning, and creative marketing in support of the integration of print and digital, single-site brands. Josh Stinchcomb, currently Publisher, Internet Sales Group, will become VP of Digital Sales for Condé Nast, reporting to Mr. Cona and working to integrate digital sales.



Brands Become Responsible for Digital Sales & Marketing

To optimise brand revenue growth, responsibility for single-site, digital sales and marketing– currently handled by Condé Nast Digital—will migrate to the brand level. Publishers will now fully leverage their offerings across all platforms.

