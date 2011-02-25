As Everything Reverses, Energy Stocks Tank

Photo: Hobvious Sudoneighm

Energy stocks are experiencing a slowdown today after riding on the wave of surging oil yesterday.Oil has slipped, which has been good for the overall market, but of course bad for the companies selling it.



Energy stocks showing declines included:

ConocoPhillips down more than 2%

Halliburton down more than 4%

Tesoro Corp down more than 5%

Sunoco down more than 3%

Valero Energy down more than 3%

The NYSE Arca Oil Index and The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index are down over 1% and The Philadelphia Oil Service Index dipped around 2% today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.